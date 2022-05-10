Some Jeopardy! fans were upset by Ken Jennings' announcement that he's "handing the keys back" to Mayim Bialk "for a few months"
The switch from Jennings back to Bialik after the...www.primetimer.com
The switch from Jennings back to Bialik after the...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 9