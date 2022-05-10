ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Match Review

By Brennan Grose
Another exciting Premier League match as Liverpool tries to chase down Manchester City in the title race as they travel to Villa Park.

Supporters were treated to another exciting Premier League match as Liverpool tries to chase down Manchester City in the title race as they travel to Villa Park.

The Reds starting XI had quite a few changes following the draw against Spurs on the weekend as five players were rotated.

The match started and it was fireworks from the first whistle. Douglas Luiz put Aston Villa in front after a rebound following a save from Alisson just three minutes in.

However, the ball over the top that initiated this sequence was clearly offside, but it was deemed to be in the previous run of play.

It would only take three minutes for Liverpool to equalize as Virgil van Dijk had his effort saved right into the six-yard box where Joël Matip was waiting to fire it in.

Joel Matip celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas.

Following these two early goals, the game remained very open and saw several chances for both teams.

For Villa, it was former Red Danny Ings who the chances fell to, but he could not grab a goal against his former team.

The winning goal would come in the 65th minute when Luis Díaz received the ball out wide, found some space, and put in a perfect ball to the center of the box where the red hot Sadio Mane redirected the ball to the far post as he headed The Reds into the lead.

The game closed a bit nervy for Liverpool as Villa kept up the pressure till late, but they could escape with the three points as all eyes turn towards the FA Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea on Saturday.

SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows tips wins for Man City, Leeds and Norwich

Our tipster Jones Knows thinks Leeds can start their march to survival, Norwich can win at Wolves and Man City's game at West Ham will go goal crazy. Tottenham may have ignited their top-four hopes on Thursday but this is a fiddly fixture for them. Burnley have the defensive capabilities to frustrate to a level that makes the 1/3 with Sky Bet on the home win very easy to oppose. I'm not comfortable backing Spurs on the back of a tight turnaround either, suffering surprise defeats to Middlesbrough, Southampton and indeed Burnley when having four or fewer days to prepare. I'm happy to take the draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
