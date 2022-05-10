ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID-19 cases rise again in NJ, Davis says Bayonne is ‘still doing well’

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 2 days ago
As COVID-19 cases rise yet again across New Jersey, Bayonne is still okay, according to Mayor James Davis. The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management ceased giving COVID-19 updates back in March, and Davis’ weekly updates seemingly followed. However, after two sporadic mini-updates in April, Davis is back in May with some...

Bayonne Planning Board approves 1,250 unit, three-phased MOTBY redevelopment

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a controversial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY). On Election Day, May 10, the board approved an application by Bayonne Partners Urban Renewal, LLC for preliminary site approval of all three phases and final site approval of the first phase for a portion of what is now known as the “Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor,” with this site specifically called “Bayonne Bay East.”
Condo association files lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary

A feud over a potential retail cannabis location in Hoboken has now reached a smoking point, with the condo association that represents the building the store could be in suing the applicants and the property owners to stop the dispensary from being established. The 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association filed...
New Jersey 101.5

Paterson, NJ lifts school mask mandate as COVID cases rise

Even as COVID cases continue to rise in New Jersey, the Paterson School District is making masks optional in all school buildings and classrooms. The Paterson Board of Education met Wednesday night and voted to remove the mask mandate. Paterson was among a handful of districts that kept the mandate in place after Gov. Phil Murphy lifted statewide regulations March 7.
Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
Nearly 2 dozen affordable housing sites coming to Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nearly two dozen new affordable housing sites will soon be coming to New Jersey's largest city.It's part of a multimillion dollar investment by the city of Newark to help fight the steep rise in rents.The Aspen Stratford apartments in Newark were known to be crime-ridden. The smashed-out windows and spray-painted mailboxes are reminders of that, but they will soon be transformed thanks to a $20 million revitalization project."Every opportunity we get to get more funding, we're going to invest it in making sure we reach our goal of about 6,000 new affordable units in the next couple...
Weeks later, New Jersey community still outraged by embattled principal

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — On Thursday, community activists returned to a public school board meeting in Elizabeth, outraged that a principal — accused of suggesting a special needs student use one racial term to replace another — was transferred instead of being fired. “Why wasn’t Yvonne McGovern placed under the transfer section, letting the public […]
Bankston Welcomes South Ward Showdown with Council

Running to succeed the retiring John Sharpe James in the South Ward Council seat, Pat Council last night received 1,762 votes, or 45.6%, while Terrance Bankston received 683 votes or 17.9%. The fact that neither received 50% plus one in the crowded field now requires them to face each other in a runoff election on June 14th.
Turner considers what’s next for Weehawken

Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner recently sailed to victory in the May 10 municipal election, continuing his service to the township than began in 1990. Entering his ninth term, Turner described upcoming initiatives to the Hudson Reporter. He said it was reaffirming to not face any challengers. “Who knows what factors...
$27 beer at Newark, NJ, Airport? Not anymore

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is warning vendors not to jack up prices. After a New York man tweeted about paying more than $27 for a beer at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority announced an audit of pricing policies. The cost included a 10% "COVID-19 Recovery Charge."
After more Bayonne ballots counted, Davis remains ahead in mayoral race

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis is holding his lead – and his ability to avoid a runoff election – after late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots were counted on Thursday. Davis has gained 42 votes since election night, while his main rival, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, has picked up 43 votes. Dr. Mitchell Brown picked up two more votes in the latest round.
NJ Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings. New Jersey comes in at No. 12 in the country, and has 30 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study. Each hospital is graded A through...
West New York amends outdoor dining regulations

West New York has amended its outdoor dining regulations to enact some restrictions, but also expanding other regulations. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance at a meeting in late April. The commissioners voted in lockstep without comment, as usual. West New York first adopted an ordinance...
Chairman Jones Makes the Rounds in Essex County

Democratic State Party Chairman LeRoy Jones worked his county hard on Tuesday night, making appearances all over Essex County. Among his appearances, Jones surfaced in Newark’s North Ward at the side of Councilman Anibal Ramos. Special relationship there. Jones also showed up in Irvington, alongside Mayor Tony Vauss, who...
Stack and Turner win unopposed

Two long-time Hudson County mayors won re-election unopposed in nonpartisan municipal elections in their towns on May 10. Voters returned Mayor Brian Stack of Union City and his ticket of incumbent Board of Commissioners, and Mayor Richard Turner of Weehawken and his slate of incumbent Township Council members, to office.
Governor Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday. “Getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses is a key way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 75 percent of New Yorkers who have gotten […]
