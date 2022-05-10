ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Wildfire mitigation plan

By Justin Criado, Editor
The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Regional officials are teaming up to work on a wildfire resiliency initiative with plans to initially focus on the hillside between the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village. The proposed project is in the early stages, San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted...

The Daily Planet

SMART discusses accessibility

The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) hosted a series of community meetings around the region this week to discuss and identify gaps and support options for people with disabilities and older adults. Meetings were held in Naturita, Norwood, Placerville and Mountain Village. Two meetings were held in Mountain Village. Members from SMART and representatives from the consulting firm Fehr & Peers discussed options and challenges with community attendees on Wednesday in Mountain Village. SMART hired the Denver-based firm to conduct a study.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Rethink affordable-housing project

I am a 15-year resident of Telluride and have lived in Lawson Hill for the last six years. I am well aware of the housing problem. I am a recipient of the deed-restricted housing program and am very thankful. However, the placement of the proposed new deed-restricted development on Last Dollar Road I strongly object to. This is an idyllic, untouched (except for the existing entrance and road) section of nature that is part of a larger fabric of wilderness that is sprinkled with a few carefully placed homes. To put a large development in the middle of "The Sound of Music" field (as I refer to it as), is not only disrespectful to the sparse residents up there but also to the wildlife, the traffic pattern, the serenity of the hiking trails, the calmness of the roads for biking, and quite frankly, a slap in the face to all that Telluride has stood for in the past. We are creating exactly what we never wanted to become — a sprawling suburbia with no real plan or direction, just sporadic knee jerk reactions to community problems that were set into action long ago; many of them having to do with town policies such as not limiting short-term rentals, etc. I would love to see a large deed-restricted development come into fruition, but please add it on to an existing neighborhood, i.e., the back side of Lawson, the space between Hillside and Mill Creek Road, the space between Brown homestead and town, Ilium, Ski Ranches, the Pearl property, or anything that is already impacted by us humans. Continuing to expand our impact is disrespectful to all of us.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Revised noise ordinance becomes law

Town Council unanimously passed on second reading a revision of the town’s noise ordinance that relaxes weekend time limits and penalties for violations, among other minor amendments. At its Tuesday meeting, in the afternoon portion of the agenda, assistant town attorney Ali Slaten walked council through the changes between...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

SMART

The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) hosted a series of community me…
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Council approves Sunnyside rental rates, lottery qualifications

Telluride Town Council unanimously approved the rental rates and lottery qualifications for the Sunnyside affordable housing project, which is located on the Spur just west of the Eider Creek condos. The 30-unit rental development is a mix of townhomes, an apartment building and tiny homes (a mixture of one-to-four-bedroom units). San Miguel County and Telluride, partners in the project, have also reserved two units each, which may be used to house employees, and there will be a four-bedroom unit reserved for an in-home day care facility. Council first discussed and approved the rental rates sitting as the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) and again as Town Council.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Birding’s big day

The sport of birding has taken flight during the pandemic, and no surprise: All it requires is a pair of binoculars, and maybe not even those if you are willing to observe closely and listen carefully. On Saturday, thousands of citizen-scientists will turn out for a single, 24-hour spate of...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Thanks, Green Grants

I am writing to bring awareness and appreciation to the Telluride Green Grants Program. It is a grant program that supports residents and businesses in reducing their carbon footprint with monetary assistance. This winter, the Telluride Green Grants Program assisted me in the purchase of a new combination boiler and hot water heater. My previous system failed, and I needed a new system to heat my home and water. Due to the generosity of the Green Grants program, I was able to purchase a highly efficient system that will pay energy efficiency dividends in years to come. Thank you to EcoAction Partners, Telluride Ecology Commission and to the Green Grants program for your assistance.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) There’s a virtual Via Ferrata scoping meeting Wednesday hosted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Telluride Mountain Club at 5:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/5n73493 to attend. 2) A SMART Community meeting takes place Wednesday at Mountain Village Council Chambers (455 Mountain Village Blvd., Suite A) at 1:30 p.m.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

FRESH Foundation plans for cooking classes

Representatives of the Fresh Foundation told The Norwood Post over the weekend they’re excited to share a few different events with the Norwood community this month. On May 13, a Food Fair takes place in the West End at Family Link Center on Nucla’s Main Street. Sponsored by West End Family Link and Tri-County Health Network, the fair is to teach people about healthy cooking, food assistance benefits that might be available (like SNAP) and to share resources.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride High School Mentorship Expo open to public

During their junior and senior year of high school, teens start transitioning from childhood to adulthood. They start thinking about if they want to go to college, where to go and what career they might like to pursue. The world is at their fingertips. Telluride High School's mentorship program helps students hone in on their passions and explore how their interests can be a part of their future. The end-of-semester Mentorship Expo started Tuesday and is open to the public today (Wednesday) in the Telluride Middle/High School lobby from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Mountainfilm, library team up for Town Read

To spark your summer reading, the Wilkinson Public Library is currently giving away copies of “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood.” The book, written by Julian Rubinstein, investigates the events leading to anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts shooting a prominent gang member, weaving together a multi-generational tale of race and politics. “The Holly” is this year’s selection for the library’s annual Town Read in collaboration with Mountainfilm.
TELLURIDE, CO
