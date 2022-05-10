Wildfire mitigation plan

I am a 15-year resident of Telluride and have lived in Lawson Hill for the last six years. I am well aware of the housing problem. I am a recipient of the deed-restricted housing program and am very thankful. However, the placement of the proposed new deed-restricted development on Last Dollar Road I strongly object to. This is an idyllic, untouched (except for the existing entrance and road) section of nature that is part of a larger fabric of wilderness that is sprinkled with a few carefully placed homes. To put a large development in the middle of "The Sound of Music" field (as I refer to it as), is not only disrespectful to the sparse residents up there but also to the wildlife, the traffic pattern, the serenity of the hiking trails, the calmness of the roads for biking, and quite frankly, a slap in the face to all that Telluride has stood for in the past. We are creating exactly what we never wanted to become — a sprawling suburbia with no real plan or direction, just sporadic knee jerk reactions to community problems that were set into action long ago; many of them having to do with town policies such as not limiting short-term rentals, etc. I would love to see a large deed-restricted development come into fruition, but please add it on to an existing neighborhood, i.e., the back side of Lawson, the space between Hillside and Mill Creek Road, the space between Brown homestead and town, Ilium, Ski Ranches, the Pearl property, or anything that is already impacted by us humans. Continuing to expand our impact is disrespectful to all of us.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO