Lincoln, CA

Apple TV+'s Manhunt casts Patton Oswalt, plus Hamish Linklater and Lily Taylor as Abraham Lincoln and Marty Todd Lincoln

 2 days ago
They are among seven additions to the Lincoln assassination...

Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Apple Limited Series ‘Manhunt’ Adds Seven To Cast

Click here to read the full article. Apple is rounding out its ensemble cast for its upcoming true-crime limited series Manhunt, about the Lincoln assassination. Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Damian O’Hare (Perry Mason), Patton Oswalt (Gaslit) and Lili Taylor (Outer Range) join previously announced leads Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone and Matt Walsh in the series from Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky, Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Manhunt is based on James Swanson’s bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Described as...
TV SERIES
Local
California Entertainment
City
Lincoln, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Abraham Lincoln
Patton Oswalt
Hamish Linklater
Brandon Flynn
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will...
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

April is on its way out, and May is just around the corner, meaning a new slate of content is about to join the HBO Max streaming library. After stocking titles including The Flight Attendant Season 2 and Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the streamer is set to add even more titles in May 2022, and the list includes plenty to get excited about.
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
#War Department
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
MALIBU, CA
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed For Season 2, Days Before Series Premiere

Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for Season 2 just days before its series premiere on Friday, May 6. Freevee (formerly named IMDb TV) announced the renewal at Amazon’s NewFronts presentation on Monday, May 2. Bosch: Legacy is set two years after the events of Prime Video‘s Bosch. It follows...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Justified Sequel Series: Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, 6 Others Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. FX’s Justified sequel series has added Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People), Victor Williams (The Affair) and Vivian Olyphant to its ranks. As announced in January, Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series, titled Justified: City Primeval and inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Justified: City Primeval finds Raylan still living in Miami, to which he relocated in the series finale. A walking...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Mom Vet Allison Janney Just Landed Her First Big TV Role After CBS Sitcom

The cancellation of long-running comedy Mom surprised a number of people, including series star Allison Janney. When Janney reacted to CBS' decision, she also expressed her gratitude, though she never explicitly revealed why the network pulled the plug. Despite this, the beloved actress has moved on to other movie and TV gigs. Now, a year after her CBS sitcom ended its run, the Emmy and Oscar winner has landed her first big TV role.
TV SHOWS
Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

