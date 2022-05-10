Top 20 juniors to watch in 2022 Florida high school softball playoffs

With the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) softball playoffs starting this week, we’re taking a look at the top players to watch, class by class.

From Cassidy McClellan to Mary Owens, there are several talented juniors competing in the FHSAA softball playoffs.

Here’s an inside look at the Top 20 juniors:

TOP 20 JUNIORS IN FLORIDA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

1. Cassidy McClellan, OF/SS (Lakewood Ranch)

In 27 games so far this season, McClellan has posted a .573 batting average and a .627 on-base percentage.

2. Julia Knowler, Fort Myers

The Clemson commit posted a .633 batting average during the regular season for the Green Wave.

3. Jaysoni Beachum, Infielder (Florida State University High- Tallahassee)

Beachum finished the regular season with a .500 batting average in 23 games played for the Seminoles.

4. Madelyn Mayo, Infielder (Florida State University High- Tallahassee)

Mayo posted a .473 batting average and a .528 on-base percentage during the regular season for the Seminoles.

5. Mia Terito, Shortstop (Lake Howell)

Terito has 23 runs batted in 25 games this season for the Lady Hawks.

6. Libby Levendowski, Pitcher (Eustis)

Levendowski led the state among juniors recording 251 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched this season.

7. Victoria Ash, Pitcher (Bishop Verot)

The Stetson University verbal commit recorded ten or more strikeouts in eight appearances this season.

8. Joey Trawick, Pitcher/Outfielder (Providence School- Jacksonville)

Trawick finished the regular season with a 18-6 record and a 1.62 earned run average for the Lady Stallions.

9. Hannah Taylor, Catcher (Hernando)

Taylor recorded a .487 batting average in 24 games played during the regular season for the Lady Leopards.

10. Kylee Johnson, Shortstop (Wiregrass Ranch)

Johnson is tied for third in the state among juniors, with eight home runs this season.

11. Audrey Luedtke, Catcher (Milton)

Luedtke recorded a .478 batting average in 20 games played during the regular season for the Lady Panthers.

12. Olivia Davis, SS/2B (Williston)

Davis recorded a team-best .538 on-base percentage during the regular season for the Lady Devils.

13. Sammi Thomas, Outfielder (Mount Dora Christian)

In 27 games so far this season, Thomas has posted a .375 batting average and a .439 on-base percentage for the Lady Bulldogs.

14. Isabella Vega, Utility (Parrish Community)

In 17 pitching appearances this season, Vega has posted a 0.59 earned run average

15. Alex Wright, P/1B (Lake Region)

Wright recorded 118 strikeouts in 109 innings pitched this season for the Thunder.

16. Kendall Wylie, P/1B (North Fort Myers)

Wylie had an opponents’ batting average of .183 in 145 1/3 innings pitched this season for the Lady Knights.

17. Lataviona Parke, CF/SS (Oxbridge Academy)

Parke was tied for 4 th in the state of Florida among juniors, with 38 runs scored during the regular season.

18. Kiley Channell, Keystone Heights

Channell had a .412 batting average and a .478 on-base percentage during the regular season for the Lady Indians.

19. Megan Devilliers, Shortstop (Sumner)

Devilliers had a .464 batting average and drove in 43 runs during the regular season for the Stingrays.

20. Mary Owens, Niceville

Owens had a .598 on-base percentage in 26 games played during the regular season for the Lady Eagles.