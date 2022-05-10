ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Batali found not guilty in alleged groping incident

A judge in Boston acquitted the celebrity chef after a two-day trial in which accuser Natali Tene testified he groped her at a restaurant...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Emotional day in federal court for Jassy Correia’s family

BOSTON, Mass. — The family of Jassy Correia struggled through very difficult evidence in a trial for the accused killer. Federal prosecutors showed jurors some of the moments when they say Louis Coleman moved Correia’s body from his car to his apartment. Her body was found in a suitcase days later in the back of his car in Delaware.
WCVB

Child rapist who fled faces decades in prison

A convicted child rapist who fled during his trial last month in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison. Stephen Corbin, 38, of Methuen, was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child in April, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Boston Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Burning Her, Police Say

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
Former Auburn Music Teacher Found Guilty of Raping Fourth-Grade Student

A former Auburn elementary school teacher was found guilty by a judge of raping a student, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was first arrested in 2018. He was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter, two counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter.
Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is investigating an altercation involving one of its officers at the high school this week. Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday, May 9. The officer was helping the department’s juvenile officer respond to a call related to another student, who was willingly being brought home at the request of the mother, according to police.
Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
‘My forever family’: Woman nearly kidnapped in Burlington reunites with 911 caller who stepped in to help

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are now bonded forever after one rescued the other from an attempted kidnapping were reunited Wednesday. Ariel Naylor and the woman who was almost dragged away Sunday night looked on as 23-year-old Tyler Healey was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping and assault with attempt to rape.
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Healey. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Healey arrested for attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV) According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The...
Massachusetts truck driver charged with rape by means of force, kidnapping, false imprisonment

“On Friday, May 6, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to a 9.1.1 call of a rape that had just occurred at the Days Inn, 185 North Tully Road. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and detained a male standing near the office who matched the description of the suspect. This man was later determined to be Osman Mukhammadiyev, 29–years old, resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, and a long-haul truck driver.
‘They were trying to kill me’: Teens brutally beat woman and co-worker in Dedham

DEDHAM (CBS) – “They were trying to kill me,” said a woman who wants to remain anonymous after she was brutally attacked outside the Horse Thieves Tavern in Dedham Saturday night. It started with a thump on the window right at closing time, around 11:30 p.m. The employee went outside to see what was going on. “I said just come away from the window. You guys are banging through the window hard. And the girl yelled to me. ‘What did you say white woman?’ And I turned to walk in, and something or someone knocked me out.” It happened right across from...
Mother demands answers after Dorchester school waited to call 911 after son had stroke

BOSTON (CBS) – A Mattapan mother is demanding answers from Boston Public Schools. She says her son was having a stroke at school and instead of calling 911, they called her to come pick him up. D’Andre Hicks is 17-year-old junior at the Henderson Upper School in Dorchester. “In the situation I do feel kind of like I was let down a little bit,” D’Andre said. The situation was when he suffered a stroke while in class last week. His mother, Alishia Hicks, says the school called for her to come pick up D’Andre, but she repeatedly asked them to dial 911. “He’s...
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

