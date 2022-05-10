ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas: Proactive policing is needed to fight crime

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

Former mayoral candidate and CPS CEO Paul Vallas joins John Williams to discuss his recent Op-ed in the Chicago Tribune that offers suggestions on what should be done to curb violence in downtown Chicago. Paul also tells John if he’s considering another run for mayor.

lycan
2d ago

Remember the night shift got results there was a shooting they would go out and hunt they knew the players and it was a description of a car or the guy and they had a good idea who and where they could find him,nowadays they could care less,unless it’s on video or handed to them

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man threatened Mayor Lightfoot, Kim Foxx with hate crimes: officials

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of threatening Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx over the ongoing violence in the city. On May 4, prosecutors say 32-year-old Christopher J. Tatlock sent an email to Foxx threatening to shoot and hang her if she did not prosecute crime in Chicago.
CBS Chicago

Attorney argues before Illinois Supreme Court for release of 50 years of Chicago Police misconduct records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The fight over the release of five decades of Chicago Police misconduct records made it all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the attorney for the CPD faced some tough questions at the state Supreme Court hearing. Attorney Jared Kosoglad has spent almost a decade fighting for his client, Charles Green, first so as to clear Green's name of any connection to a 1985 quadruple murder, and second so as to get the city to honor a judge's initial order that the city release 50 years of...
CBS Chicago

CPD detective says police can't do much about chaotic crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long, hot summer to come has not even officially begun yet, and we've already seen chaos in the streets. Near North Avenue Beach on Wednesday night, large crowds were seen climbing on a Chicago Transit Authority bus, and later swarming a gas station. That got us wondering about what police did to try to stop it all. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to a detective about the somewhat surprising strategy. The detective, who did not want to be identified, has been with the department for more than 15 years. He says when it comes...
Fox News

Posh Chicago neighborhood grapples with violence, crime

An upscale Chicago neighborhood is looking for answers after a recent string of crimes in the area put community members on edge. "Like so many, we are disturbed and upset about the recent uptick in crime in our neighborhood and across the City of Chicago," Faraz Sardharia, president of the Wrightwood Neighbors Association (WNA), an organization for residents of the city's tony Wrightwood Neighbors area told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Violence, threats, and theft are unacceptable. They must be stopped. We hope to continue to engage with the Chicago Police Department, government officials, and our neighbors to ensure the safety of our community."
Fox News

Ingraham: Lightfoot's city 'is bleeding people' — literally and figuratively

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tore into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's policies that led to the city's "decline and decay" on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Lori Lightfoot is one of the most repugnant and disgraceful people in elected office today. That a woman with such disregard for her own constituents serving as mayor of Chicago, one of our great American cities, is itself shocking. As an unrepentant radical, her policies precipitated Chicago's decline and decay. The city is bleeding people, literally and figuratively. People are up and leaving in their record numbers of its residents are becoming victims of crime. As much as Chicagoans love the summer on the lake, and who doesn't love the Bears, the Cubs, the restaurants, the architecture? They're not going to stay if their home becomes unlivable. Chicago under Lightfoot is slowly turning into Detroit. But you'd never know the situation is urgent if you're listening to her.
CBS Chicago

Sources: FBI searches home of Riverdale Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI searched the home of Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson on Tuesday, CBS 2 has learned. A spokeswoman confirmed the FBI had "engaged in court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the south suburb on Tuesday, but had no further information. A source tells CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the search may be related to work the mayor is doing on his home.  But we have yet to confirm that information. Further details were not immediately available.
WGN Radio

Ald. Gilbert Villegas on Chicago’s new ward map: ‘It’s a loss for Chicagoans, a loss for fair map advocates, and really a loss for the Latino community’

36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas joins John Williams to talk about the proposed new City Council ward map which will stretch the boundaries of his ward so dramatically that it will resemble a pool noodle or barbells. Ald. Villegas also shares his thoughts about the proposed location for Chicago’s first casino.
