Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas: Proactive policing is needed to fight crime
Former mayoral candidate and CPS CEO Paul Vallas joins John Williams to discuss his recent Op-ed in the Chicago Tribune that offers suggestions on what should be done to curb violence in downtown Chicago. Paul also tells John if he’s considering another run for mayor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 1