ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Psychologist accused of killing wife sentenced

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAyaC_0fZY7qGD00

A Henderson man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2015 death of his wife.

Gregory Brent Dennis, a psychologist, was arrested in 2017. The death of his wife, Susan Winters, was originally ruled a suicide, but her parents never believed their daughter took her own life, and pushed local law enforcement to investigate further.

Investigators alleged Dennis was in financial trouble and secretly served his wife a mixture of oxycodone and antifreeze. An attorney for the Winters family claimed Dennis collected nearly $2 million in life insurance payouts after Winters, who was was a lawyer, died. The attorney additionally claimed Winters had confronted her husband about his alleged drug abuse, threatening to report him to the police and the state licensing board.

RELATED: Psychologist accused of killing wife out on bail

Dennis faced a single charge of voluntary manslaughter and previously entered an Alford plea in the case, meaning he accepted the ramifications of a guilty verdict without admitting guilt in the case.

Both families were in the Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday to read impact statements and hear the judge's sentence.

Henderson man sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter

Dennis' attorney read statements from both his client and his two daughters.

"This resolution provides closure, as one of my goals was to prevent my daughters from having to undergo the stresses of a trial," Dennis' statement read in part. "Although during the last several years I have been at odds with Susan's loved ones, I want to stress that I understand their sorrow."

Dennis' daughters, who are 20- and 22-years old, wrote that they supported their father's decision to take an Alford plea in the case and "avoid the risk of a harsher consequence at trial."

"We decided as a family to take this path for the sole reason that it's time for us, as a family, to put this behind us, and not because we believe for a second that he had any involvement in our mother's death," they stated in part. "...The signs of suicide are not always black and white, and our mother is a perfect example of someone who had a seemingly perfect life with little to no reason to commit suicide. Losing our mother was the hardest day of our lives, but the accusations against our father have brought trauma that cannot be overstated."

INTERVIEW: Arrest of daughter's psychologist husband in her death brings no comfort to parents

Winters' mother, Avis, shared a photo of her daughter and reflected on Winters' personality and life. She addressed the division within their two families over the Winters' belief that their daughter was murdered.

"As if losing Susan wasn't enough, we also lost the relationship we had with her daughters because we never believed this case was anything other than a murder case," she said. "The sadness is overwhelming at times, but we know that God is in control and he will provide justice for Susan eventually."

Dennis was given five days of credit for time served and put into state custody to begin serving his sentence with the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Drug Abuse#Murder#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
NBC News

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

4 teens accused of dragging woman to death plead not guilty

Four teens charged with murder in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking pleaded not guilty Wednesday.Shackled and clad in red jumpsuits, the 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls entered the pleas to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 21 death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, news outlets reported.Police Chief Shaun Ferguson had said Frickey died after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle that day. The mid-afternoon carjacking happened as neighbors looked on helplessly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy