Meet board of ed candidates in New Hartford

The following is a list of upcoming historical events in the Madison County area:. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage & the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation invite members of the community to begin brush removal and clean-up of the historic Farnham Cemetery off Grassy Lane Road in Cazenovia. Coffee and doughnuts will start the day, along with a brief program on the cemetery’s history and inhabitants. Bring weed removal tools, pruners, tarps, and work gloves. Rain date Sunday, May 15. For more information, visit www.cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.
