New Hartford, NY

Meet board of ed candidates in New Hartford

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD — Come meet two of the candidates running for seats on the New...

romesentinel.com

mylittlefalls.com

Six community members running for the Board of Education

An aerial view of Little Falls High School during the Albany Symphony performance in 2017. Six members of the Little Falls community have decided that they are going to run for the three Little Falls School District Board of Education commissioner positions in a vote to be held May 17, 2022, at the high school gymnasium from 12 – 9 pm.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Ribbon-cutting to celebrate partnership at Adirondack school district

BOONVILLE — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the “Hub” in the Adirondack Middle/High School to celebrate a new partnership between the Connected Community Schools team and the Adirondack Central School District. The Hub is located across from...
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack teacher named state finalist for award

ALBANY — Justin Wiedrick, a math teacher and STEAM program adviser in the Adirondack Central School District, is one of four New York State teachers who have been selected as state-level finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) at the elementary level, according to an announcement by State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
EDUCATION
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Meet the Candidate: Timothy Conners running for FCSD Board of Education

FULTON — Timothy Conners is one of three candidates of the Fulton City School District Board of Education. Conners is a life-long resident of Fulton and attended the Fulton City School District his entire academic career, graduating from G. Ray Bodley High School in 2013. He has volunteered for the AmeriCorps, working at Lanigan Elementary School for a couple of years, and has spoken at various schools within the Fulton City School District.
FULTON, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Government
Romesentinel.com

LETTER: Visitor commends caretakers at St. Peter’s Cemetery

I recently visited my grandparents’ gravesite at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Rome, NY. The overall maintenance of the cemetery, the well maintained lawns, the manicured monument sites, the absence of ground litter, was conducive to calming meditative reflection. I commend the caretakers of St. Peter’s Cemetery; your attention to...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

History Center telethon Wednesday

UTICA — The Oneida County History Center 17th Annual Telethon presented by the Bank of Utica is Wednesday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WUTR-TV and stream on CNYHomepage.com. The telethon is the History Center’s signature fundraising event of the year and highlights the importance of local history and the community partnerships that make implementing the History Center mission possible.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Tenney has op-ed in Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, had an op-ed column published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, highlighting her views on New York’s anti-energy policies and warning of the risks to the rest of the country. In the op-ed, Tenney argues that New York’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Oneida Dispatch

Stewart’s Shops brings more jobs to Utica with new district office

Utica, N.Y. — Stewart’s Shops has announced plans to open its district office in the city of Utica, which will bring twelve new jobs to the city. “We are proud to support our communities and make them stronger. As one of the largest employers in New York State, we are always hiring; we are pleased to bring these new job opportunities to Utica,” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said in a news release.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Historical events abound in Madison County

The following is a list of upcoming historical events in the Madison County area:. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage & the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation invite members of the community to begin brush removal and clean-up of the historic Farnham Cemetery off Grassy Lane Road in Cazenovia. Coffee and doughnuts will start the day, along with a brief program on the cemetery’s history and inhabitants. Bring weed removal tools, pruners, tarps, and work gloves. Rain date Sunday, May 15. For more information, visit www.cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Residents cite concerns over neighborhood

ROME — Two West Dominick Street neighbors who live in the vicinity of a shots-fired incident earlier this week where a 19-year-old was charged asked city officials for help in their “unsafe neighborhood” during the public comments period of Wednesday’s Common Council meeting held in Council Chambers of City Hall.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

New pediatric facility opens in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — Blooming Pediatric & Family Nurse Practitioners, PLLC will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at their new office at 1 Oxford Crossing in New Hartford. Press and the public are invited. The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce,...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida residents to have input on projects

ONEIDA — The process of finding, developing, and selecting projects to be considered for Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding is a long and arduous one, according to local officials. The Local Planning Committee (LPC), tasked with creating a a strategic investment plan for the city to use the $10...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

VVS Wall of Distinction seeks nominations

VERONA — The Vernon Verona Sherrill (VVS) Central School District is seeking nominations for the 2022 VVS Wall of Distinction. The VVS Wall of Distinction recognizes the individual achievements and contributions of past graduates in the areas of, but not limited to, profession, athletics, business, community service, religion, and the arts.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fall completion set for Nexus Center

UTICA — Work on the Nexus Center continues to “chug along” with an expected completion date in the fall of this year, said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr., this week. Picente said that with funding in place, the structure will be operational by the fall...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Paper company receives recycling designation

LITTLE FALLS — The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority has announced the Twin Rivers Paper Company, in Little Falls, has received the Authority’s RecycleOne Business Certification. The RecycleOne Business Certification requires an on-site review from Authority staff to verify that specific solid waste management, recycling and energy reduction criteria...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Herkimer County announces 2022 Senior Citizen’s Picnic

We are pleased to announce that Herkimer County will be sponsoring a 2022 Senior Citizen’s Picnic. Herkimer County is sponsoring the Senior Citizens’ Picnic. It will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Frankfort New York. Coffee and doughnuts will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. Bingo will start at 11:00 a.m.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Benson inducted into honor society

ANNSVILLE, PA. — Hannah Benson, of New Hartford, is one of seven Lebanon Valley College students inducted into Phi Alpha Theta honor society during the College’s annual Inquiry celebration. Benson, a graduate of New Hartford Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in English and political...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In New York

While traveling across the United States, it's easy to see that no two states are the same. There is so many beautiful places. What is the most beautiful place in all of New York State?. Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The...
TRAVEL

