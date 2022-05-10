Meet board of ed candidates in New Hartford

Utica, N.Y. — Stewart’s Shops has announced plans to open its district office in the city of Utica, which will bring twelve new jobs to the city. “We are proud to support our communities and make them stronger. As one of the largest employers in New York State, we are always hiring; we are pleased to bring these new job opportunities to Utica,” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said in a news release.

