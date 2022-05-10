ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime media personality Hank Brown dies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — According to published reports, Hank Brown, a longtime radio and television personality in Central New York has died. He...

Locardie ‘Cardie’ Klis

Locardie “Cardie” Klis, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022. She was born April 14, 1920, in New York Mills, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cieplinski Klis and graduated from Westmoreland schools. Locardie worked for many years as a secretary at the former General Cable in Rome, and also helped her parents on the family farm in Westmoreland.
WESTMORELAND, NY
LETTER: Visitor commends caretakers at St. Peter’s Cemetery

I recently visited my grandparents’ gravesite at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Rome, NY. The overall maintenance of the cemetery, the well maintained lawns, the manicured monument sites, the absence of ground litter, was conducive to calming meditative reflection. I commend the caretakers of St. Peter’s Cemetery; your attention to...
ROME, NY
Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
Samuel R. Davies

Samuel R. Davies, 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born on March 3, 1940, in Oneida, N.Y., a son of the late Robert and Ruth Greene Davies. On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Linda A. Tuffey. Samuel was employed as a welder with Nolan-Jampo of Rome and was formerly employed by Spargo Wire. He had a true passion for Marial Arts, Samuel earned a Black Belt and became a Karate Instructor. After becoming disabled, Samuel would not let his disability hold him back, he would instruct his students from his wheelchair. Samuel was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting. He also enjoyed going camping in his pop-up camper and spending time with his canine companion Peppy.
ROME, NY
Broadcasting legend Hank Brown has passed away at 91

WKTV -- Long time Central New York radio host Hank Brown has passed away. Hank started his career on the Hank Brown show in 1957 with WLFH radio in Little Falls. Brown's 57 year career includes broadcasts at WRUN, WIBX, WUTQ and WADR. He also hosted "Twist-A-Rama" on WKTV in...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Hank Brown
Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
BUFFALO, NY
Edward J. Alli

Edward J. Alli, 81, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home. Born in Rome, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Lena Alli. Ed was also the foster son of the late Raymond and Edith Burdick, Brookfield, NY. He graduated in Syracuse and worked at Utica National Insurance Group, giving 35 years of service. He was a member, director, and president of the 25-year club, and was also co-chair of the company’s children’s Christmas party.
ROME, NY
Tenney has op-ed in Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, had an op-ed column published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, highlighting her views on New York’s anti-energy policies and warning of the risks to the rest of the country. In the op-ed, Tenney argues that New York’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Louis Nagy

Louis Nagy, age 88, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of New Hartford, New York, died on May 1, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital with his daughter’s love and support by his side. He was born on May 18, 1933, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He graduated from...
VERO BEACH, FL
John D. Coy

CEDARVILLE, NY — John D. Coy 61, of Cedarville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1960, in Herkimer, NY, a son of Howard and Betty (Walts) Coy. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Markham Central Schools.
HERKIMER, NY
Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Joanne M. Carmody

Joanne Carmody, 63, passed away on May 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in Rome, on May 12, 1958, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (LaDeaux) Carmody. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1979. Joanne had many friends and family who loved her....
ROME, NY
Thefts, green waste and books discussed in Lee

LEE — A wide variety of topics were covered at the town of Lee’s monthly meeting, from the end of spring leaf pick up to a “little free library” to a warning about thefts. Thefts. During the public comment period, Mark Petroski spoke to the town...
LEE, NY

