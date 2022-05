Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire - but just how close are we to seeing a play-off for the title?. It has never happened before, but with just two games to go and three points separating City and Liverpool, it remains possible this season's title race could be decided by a one-off match following the conclusion of the league season. What a prospect.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO