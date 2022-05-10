Adreian Payne death: Alleged gunman believed shooting was ‘justified,’ reports say
By David Aaro
Fox News
2 days ago
The man accused of killing former Michigan State basketball player Adreian Payne told deputies that he was protecting his family and believed the shooting was "justified," according to multiple reports. Deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday to an area outside a Florida home, where they found Payne, 31,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne died this week, and police have released information about what led to the tragedy. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Payne was shot and killed outside a home in Orlando early Monday morning. According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Payne was shot by a man named Lawrence Dority. A witness told police Payne went to Dority’s house to possibly play “mediator” after Dority and his girlfriend got into an argument. The witness said Dority and the woman “have a relationship where they argue often.”
A Northern California police officer has been placed on leave over an allegation that he masturbated inside a family's home where he was dispatched for a disturbance as his department grapples with a series of recent controversies involving its personnel, authorities said. San Jose Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
New dashcam and bodycam footage released by the Evansville, Indiana, Police Department on Tuesday shows the final moments of the manhunt for fugitive Alabama murder suspect Casey White and the corrections officer accused of helping him escape from jail. Authorities caught up to Casey White and Vicky White, who are...
A 13-year-old Oregon girl was found dead Tuesday under "suspicious" circumstances about 24 hours after her mother reported her missing, authorities said. Officers responded just before 3 p.m.to the Westside Linear Park in Beaverton, where the body of Milana Li was found in a small stream near the Westside Trail, Beaverton police said.
An Arizona road rage suspect was arrested Wednesday four days after dash camera footage allegedly shows the man get out and stick and gun in the face of another driver outside Phoenix. The shocking video, obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix, allegedly shows Bryan Duran hop out of his vehicle and...
The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for fugitive Andrew Kristovich, who escaped from an Oregon prison and is wanted on new charges of rape, assault and strangulation. Kristovich, 38, was initially arrested in connection to 2018 cartel-linked gun and drug charges, along with 30 other defendants. Last year, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in prison with credit for time served, as well as four years of supervised release, federal records show.
Wild videos posted to social media shows mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
In a country (and my home state) that is run under the Democrats' one-party rule, civilians are being caught in the crossfire of soaring crime. Shootings of police officers have increased 63% compared to this time in 2020, and over 100 officers have been shot on duty so far in 2022. Last year, more police officers were killed in the line of duty than in any year since 1995, a 59% increase from 2020. In 2021, over a dozen Democrat-run “blue” cities across America set new homicide records. Defunding and demonizing police has dangerous consequences; crime is soaring.
The parents of Larry Millete, who was arrested last year and charged with murdering his wife, sued the Chula Vista Police Department and City of Chula Vista on May 6, alleging that their civil rights were violated by police officers during search warrants over the past year. Judith and Benito...
