Bill Gates tests positive for COVID

(KRON) — Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19, the tech entrepreneur announced on Twitter Tuesday .
“I’ve tested positive for COVID,” wrote Gates in a tweet. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.”
In a subsequent tweet, Gates added that he was “fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted,” and that he had “access to testing and great medical care.”
