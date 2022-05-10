ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bill Gates tests positive for COVID

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

(KRON) — Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19, the tech entrepreneur announced on Twitter Tuesday .

“I’ve tested positive for COVID,” wrote Gates in a tweet. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.”

In a subsequent tweet, Gates added that he was “fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted,” and that he had “access to testing and great medical care.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

