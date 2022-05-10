Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
Former Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gates announced the results of a recent test to his 58.8 million followers on Twitter.
Gates said he is experiencing mild symptoms and will be isolating until he’s healthy again.
In follow-up tweets, Gates said he is vaccinated and boosted.
According to Gates, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to come together for the first time in two years Tuesday.
Gates said he will see everyone via Microsoft Teams and thank them for their hard work.
