Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation With Bill & Melinda Gates NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Bill Gates speaks during the Lin-Manuel Miranda In conversation with Bill & Melinda Gates panel at Hunter College on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Former Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gates announced the results of a recent test to his 58.8 million followers on Twitter.

Gates said he is experiencing mild symptoms and will be isolating until he’s healthy again.

In follow-up tweets, Gates said he is vaccinated and boosted.

According to Gates, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to come together for the first time in two years Tuesday.

Gates said he will see everyone via Microsoft Teams and thank them for their hard work.

©2022 Cox Media Group