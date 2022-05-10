ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown’s Veterans’ Island memorials get spruced up for Memorial Day

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — A group of volunteers was joined by orange-shirted Home Depot workers Tuesday for sprucing up the Korean War Memorial in Memorial Park. Originally built as the bandstand on “the island” portion of the park, last year it was transitioned into the Korean War Memorial. With memorials already built for...

