Pottstown’s Veterans’ Island memorials get spruced up for Memorial Day

POTTSTOWN — Worship at First Baptist Church (ABCUSA) is live on Zoom this Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 am as Pastor Marcia Bailey meditates on “Why We Build the Wall.” You can find the link on our website at www.FBCPottstown.org. On Sunday, May 15, at 9:15 am on Zoom, join our group listening to and discussing podcast episodes on “Understanding Jesus.” This week we’ll discuss “Understanding Jesus – Part Two: Signature Move.” You will find the links on the Group Life page of our website. On Tuesday, May 17, at 7 pm on Zoom, our book group will meet to continue the conversation on “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs and How We Can Prosper Together.” This is a look at racism through an economic lens. Check the Group Life page of our website for info and the meeting link. Mark your calendar! On Sunday, May 22, we’ll have a Congregational Meeting immediately following worship on Zoom. Please plan to stay to hear updates on our building. During the month of May, our mission offering is for God’s Precious Children. You can make a one-time donation to this ministry for education in Liberia, or you can choose to support a specific child. Use the Donate page of our website or mail a check marked “GPC” to the church office.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO