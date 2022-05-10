ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best men's body washes to level up your shower and leave you smelling amazing

By Amir Ismael
Chances are you've been using the same body wash or bar soap for years, and if you're dealing with issues like dry skin or body acne, switching to something new can do a lot to help. Or, maybe you're just ready to stop smelling like a high school locker room and level up your product's fragrance.

Over the 5 years I've been a men's grooming and style reporter, I've tested so many body washes that I could probably recommend 50 of them, but I've narrowed this list down to the eight reasonably priced options you just can't go wrong with.

Before you dive in, it's worth noting that while anyone of any gender can use any body wash they like, products marketed as men's body washes are specifically formulated for thicker and oilier skin.

From super moisturizing and exfoliating formulas to activated charcoal-based soaps designed to clear up breakouts, these are the best men's body washes to use in 2022.

The best body wash for men in 2022

Art of Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19D93Q_0fZY6LIp00

Art of Sport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5VhG_0fZY6LIp00 Art of Sport Activated Charcoal Body Wash $13.98 FROM AMAZON

Founded in 2018 by Matthias Metternich, Brian Lee, and the late Kobe Bryant, Art of Sport is a unisex body and skincare line designed to meet the rigors of athletes.

All of the brand's products have been tested firsthand by athletes at all levels to ensure quality and effectiveness for everyone from top-level pros to everyday people.

Art of Sport uses activated charcoal in its body washes to provide a deep, refreshing cleanse. They're made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. Plus, they're vegan and cruelty-free.

In line with the sporty theme, Art of Sports' different scents come are named Compete (Engergizing Citrus), Victory (Cool Eyucalptus), and James Harden's Defy (Deep Sandalwood).

Bevel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEDa9_0fZY6LIp00

Bevel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HWSt_0fZY6LIp00 Bevel Body Wash $9.95 FROM AMAZON $9.95 FROM BEVEL

Founded by noted entrepreneur and business person Tristan Walker, Bevel is a Black-owned brand that makes affordable grooming essentials for people of color. While the brand is best known for its single blade shaving system that helps prevent razor bumps, Bevel has a full line of grooming products including body wash.

Coming in three equally amazing scents — Supreme Oak, Black Bergamot, and Dark Cassis — Bevel Body Wash is designed to be hydrating and exfoliating. They all use small bits of charcoal instead of harmful plastic microbeads to exfoliate your skin, which leaves you feeling smooth and fully refreshed. The fragrances are strong enough to last well beyond the shower, but not overpowering.

As a grooming writer, I've received more than enough different body wash samples to never buy it, but Bevel is one of the few brands I've purchased multiple times after using the samples.

Read our full Bevel grooming review here .

Duke Cannon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4mSY_0fZY6LIp00

Duke Cannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqr5J_0fZY6LIp00 Duke Cannon Thick High-Viscosity Body Wash $9.00 FROM DUKE CANNON

Duke Cannon is a military-inspired brand that combines quality grooming essentials for men with light-hearted novelty in its branding.

Despite its fun and catchy theme, Duke Cannon supports a serious cause. The brand gives back to veterans by donating 5% of its net profits to a variety of reputable foundations.

Duke Cannon's Thick High Viscosity Body Wash is exactly what it sounds like. It's a thick body wash designed to stay on your body rather than immediately wash down the drain and a little bit goes a long way.

In addition to it's intense lather, Thick High Viscosity Body Wash is mineral-enriched to naturally exfoliate and includes aloe vera to moisturize your skin.

Read our full review on Duke Cannon grooming products here .

Bravo Sierra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6q1K_0fZY6LIp00

Bravo Sierra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ym7JW_0fZY6LIp00 Bravo Sierra Hair/Body Wash + Shave Gel $9.00 FROM BRAVO SIERRA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vo1sS_0fZY6LIp00 Bravo Sierra Sulfate-Free Body Wash $8.00 FROM BRAVO SIERRA

Bravo Sierra is a unisex grooming brand that draws inspiration from military culture to create utilitarian-style products. Its most notable product is the original hair/body wash and shave gel because it's essentially four products in one.

It comes in a pressurized canister and goes from gel to foam as you lather it. You can technically use it as shampoo, face wash, body wash, and shaving cream, making it a great choice for minimalists or those travelling light, but we don't love multi-use products for the face, so keep that in mind.

If you're looking for a dedicated body wash, Bravo Sierra also has a collection of scented body washes, too. They have the same gel-to-foam consistency and are free of sulfates and parabens.

Read our full Bravo Sierra Review here .

Harry's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBge2_0fZY6LIp00

Harry's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Pwem_0fZY6LIp00 Harry's Body Wash $7.49 FROM HARRY'S

Founded in 2013 as a men's shaving brand, Harry's has since expanded to a full-service men's grooming brand, and its body wash is a standout among its products.

One thing Harry's does particularly well is the way it names each fragrance to clearly describe the scent profile. For example, Redwood is described as brisk, sharp, and woodsy and lists notes of evergreens, sea salt, and sandalwood. The fragrances are a little more mature than what you'd expect from brands like Axe or Old Spice.

Regardless of which one you choose, Harry's body washes are always made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes.

Every Man Jack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485kAl_0fZY6LIp00

Every Man Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsUhK_0fZY6LIp00 Ever Man Jack Body Wash $9.00 FROM EVER MAN JACK

Every Man Jack puts an emphasis on being eco-friendly, with 97% of the ingredients in its body wash being naturally derived and bottles made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Beyond that, Every Man Jack's body washes simply work well. They have a handful of scents and formulas that target specific needs, like exfoliation or acne care.

A little bit of Every Man Jack Body Wash goes a long way, but if you like piling it on for extra suds and lather, the affordable prices won't make you feel wasteful.

Rudy's Barbershop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOtPv_0fZY6LIp00

Rudy's Barbershop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqNGL_0fZY6LIp00 Rudy's Barbershop Body Wash $20.00 FROM RUDY'S BARBERSHOP

Rudy's Barbershop was founded in Seattle, Washington in 1993 to provide people from all walks of life with quality haircuts. Rudy's now makes gender-neutral grooming essentials available online.

Ingredients like jojoba oil, citric acid, and lactic acid help to exfoliate and then moisturize skin, leaving you feeling soft and hydrated.

All of Rudy's products feature its signature scent — a combination of citrus, cedar, and juniper. The scent isn't specifically masculine or feminine, it's just bright and refreshing.

Jack Black
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dghUy_0fZY6LIp00

Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9uoF_0fZY6LIp00 Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body $24.00 FROM AMAZON

While most of the brands on this list were founded in recent years, Jack Black got its start in 2000 (and no, there's zero relation to Jack Black the actor). At the time, there were very few brands making luxurious grooming essentials that catered to men. Jack Black aimed to fill that void by creating high-end shaving and grooming essentials. Today, the Turbo Wash is one of its most popular items.

Designed to be used on both the hair and body, the Jack Black Turbo Wash uses a blend of natural ingredients including rosemary extract, eucalyptus, juniper berry, and arnica extra to both soothe and invigorate the skin while cleaning.

At $24 for 10 ounces of body wash, Jack Black is one of the more expensive options on this list, but showering with it feels like a treat. Even if you don't use it on a daily basis, it's worth splurging on to save for days you want a truly invigorating shower.

Read the original article on Insider

