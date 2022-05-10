ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Family seeks justice after loved one killed in crash that could have been prevented

Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The family of 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar is devastated after the unexpected loss of their loved one. Oriscar died at the scene from what police said was a “violent impact” caused by 21-year-old Alexandre-Little on May 6. Good Samaritans rushed to the scene as Alexandre-Little’s...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Man shot after alleged parking dispute in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a midday shooting. The incident played out along the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m. Crime scene tape had much of the area roped off. Police appeared to be focusing on two vehicles,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction. “This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer. Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him. “Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said. The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed. An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Charged With Neglect in Elderly Mother's Death

Police arrested a woman who allegedly abused her mother and had her live in what was described as "extremely poor" conditions that helped lead to her death. Ruth McKinsey, 62, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter. She was held on $10,000 bond. According to an...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Mother to shooter: ‘Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat. Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Family of woman who died in fatal crash in Miami speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is sharing their pain, days after a fiery wreck claimed their loved one’s life. This comes after police arrested the driver, who they said, is responsible. The victim’s family gathered with balloons and flowers over the weekend at the spot where 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon
WSVN-TV

Driver involved in Biscayne Boulevard fatality bonds out of jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - The woman accused of a deadly, high-speed crash has bonded out of jail. Twenty-one-year-old Shamonni Alexandre has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Officials said she was running from police, early Friday morning, and driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

Gunfire Erupts In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Possible Road Rage Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet afternoon in Fort Lauderdale turned violent as an argument escalated, ending in gunfire, a case of possible road rage, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. “I was just trying to collect my thoughts, did I really just hear a gunshot, or was it just construction?” wondered witness Elizabeth Boutet. Boutet wasn’t hearing things. It was, in fact, a gunshot, all captured on cellphone video. ”I just see a male laying on the floor, a bunch of people crowding around him, and the ambulance and police were right on the scene,” said Boutet. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report   A single gunshot left...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to the scene of a shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The shooting took place Thursday afternoon at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street with initial reports saying the cause was due to a road rage incident between two drivers, one in a Nissan and the other in a BMW.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Neighbor Shaken After Deadly Double Shooting In Hollywood: ‘I Saw The Body’

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are searching for the person responsible for murdering two people outside of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. The shooting happening in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street shortly after midnight. According to a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, police were responding to a medical call and when they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. “I saw the body,” said Desmond Collins, who lives near the apartment complex. “I saw one of them get carried out on a stretcher. I seen them, they tried to save him; they were frantically rushing him to the ambulance. And I...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

‘Where Are They Getting The Guns’ Wonders Mother Of Tavarus Williams, Teen Charged With Murdering Another Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old accused of murdering a 17-year-old in Northwest Miami-Dade made his first appearance in court Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Police, Tavarus Williams,15, confessed to shooting and killing 17-year-old Cairi McNear on May 4, at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building. He is facing one count of second-degree murder. McNear’s mother Aurianna McNear told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Yes it tears me apart but with his confession, he is going to have to spend a lot of time with his confession. This person they charged is just 15 years old. He’s a baby. He is a baby like many of our...
Click10.com

Video shows good Samaritans rescuing unconscious driver in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A driver was slumped over at the wheel after suffering a medical episode. The car was moving slowly through a busy intersection in Palm Beach County. A woman ran up to the car and banged on the window. She motioned at other drivers to steer clear of the vehicle. Within seconds, a group of good Samaritans surrounded the car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman, 19, tells deputy that getting arrested was on ‘bucket list’

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 19-year-old Homestead woman was arrested Thursday morning for fleeing from a deputy. She then told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy that getting arrested was on her “bucket list since high school.”. Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding. The deputy sergeant...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy