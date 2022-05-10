Living Well: Table Manners & Wedding Etiquette

WHEN it comes to weddings, there's certain unwritten rules that guests should follow - and that includes the bridesmaids. But one anonymous woman, from the US, told how her sister's bridesmaid decided to break tradition and buy herself a white, fish-tail gown to wear to the big day. Taking to...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
PICKING your wedding dress is the most important fashion decision you'll ever make. But once the day is over, your beloved frock is pretty much destined to spend the next few decades stuffed in the back of the wardrobe gathering dust. So naturally, most brides hang onto their dresses in...
A man was hooking up with a woman that was engaged, but he had absolutely no idea. He saw her several times every month for close to a year, and she insisted that she was totally single throughout their relationship.
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
WEDDINGS are meant to be happy occasions where loved ones come together to celebrate a new union. But, as we all know, there’s usually some drama involved during every stage of the planning. One woman has received backlash online because of the location she chose to marry her second...
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
A BRIDE-to-be has courted controversy by listing the 13 brutal rules she's got in place for her big day - despite not even being engaged. Kennedy Marks took to TikTok to share a list of the rules she wants in place for her nuptials, which she claims to have been planning since she was eight years old.
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Living in a house with your mother-in-law and your father-in-law is a mistake. Just ask my mother. She told me living in such close proximity to your in-laws can be a nightmare, and I believe her.
A BRIDEZILLA is being slammed after she revealed she has taken back her invitation for her bridesmaid to spend the week at her wedding venue simply because she was pregnant. She was more worried about others in the venue than the expectant mother's comfort. Taking to TikTok, Justine Morris, who...
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. With wedding season upon us, today we dive into the Care and Feeding archives to share some of the best letters we’ve received the more annoying side of nuptials. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Care...
Comments / 0