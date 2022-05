La Feria’s Liana Navarro found herself cluttered with a group of runners in the middle of the pack midway through the 3,200-meter run. The Lions’ distance runner said she knew she had to make a decision to get away from the pack if she hoped to medal. At that moment, Navarro kicked it into high gear, going around the group to move from seventh to fourth, just 0.5 secondbehind Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon, who sat in third place through four laps.

LA FERIA, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO