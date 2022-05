SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, residents of Simpson County came together to support their local chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program is free for children and families can sign them up online or through the mail. Then every month, they’ll receive a free book based on the age of the child, all the way up until age five, and that’s when they graduate from the program.

