Living Well: All about the Arts!

Click here to read the full article. Tina Chow Rudolf began painting when she was five years old. By the ripe age of 10, she was still painting — but she had also taken it upon herself to start moisturizing. “Being creative was something that I’ve just always been attracted to,” said Rudolf, who founded Strange Bird Beauty, which she describes as a “spiritual skin care brand,” in 2019. For the founder, wellness and creativity go naturally hand in hand. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewLouis Vuitton Resort 2023 “Everyone needs to have at least one thing in...

SKIN CARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO