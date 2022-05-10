Living Well: All about the Arts!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Alchemy: “Gold Digger” Turns a 600-Year-Old Convent into a Strange Golden Realm

In medieval times, alchemy was a proto-scientific tradition that sought to transform base metals into gold. Today, the word has come to signify any process that takes something ordinary and renders it extraordinary, perhaps in a way that seems mystical and mysterious. At last fall’s A Cel Obert festival in Tortosa, Catalonia, designers Nicola Dario Baldassarre, Salvatore Dentamaro, Francesco di Salvo, and Ilyass Erraklaouy did just that with “Gold Digger,” an art installation that created a brand new experience inside a 600-year-old convent.
Strange Bird Beauty’s Tina Chow Rudolf Talks Art as a Means to Authenticity

Click here to read the full article. Tina Chow Rudolf began painting when she was five years old. By the ripe age of 10, she was still painting — but she had also taken it upon herself to start moisturizing.  “Being creative was something that I’ve just always been attracted to,” said Rudolf, who founded Strange Bird Beauty, which she describes as a “spiritual skin care brand,” in 2019. For the founder, wellness and creativity go naturally hand in hand. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewLouis Vuitton Resort 2023 “Everyone needs to have at least one thing in...
Christie's Chairman on Record-Breaking Sale of Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe Portrait

Andy Warhol’s "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait of the iconic Marilyn Monroe made history as the most expensive piece of American artwork ever to be sold, fetching $195 million. Marc Porter, chairman of Christie's Americas, the auction house that sold the piece, joined Cheddar News to talk about the record-breaking sale. "The expectations were so high because this is one of Warhol's great most famous works, certainly the most important and well-recognized version of the early Marilyn pictures," he said. "And it all benefited the Doris and Thomas Ammann Foundation. So people were in a good mood to spend a lot of money."
The year’s most exciting immersive art experience has just opened. But no one will see it

A wild new room-scaled artwork has just opened in London, but no one will see it. Or at least not with their eyes open. Called Dreamachine, this immersive art piece is a carefully orchestrated light show intended to be experienced with closed eyes. Through flickering and pulsing light patterns and an accompanying soundtrack, Dreamachine generates a visual experience that doesn’t require the eyes to be open. Something like a mix of hallucination and imagination, the show will be different for every person who experiences it.
Ernie Barnes’s Painting “The Sugar Shack” Just Sold For a Record Amount

Even if you’ve never seen Ernie Barnes’s painting The Sugar Shack on the wall of a gallery or museum, you’re probably familiar with it. Its exuberant depiction of people joyfully dancing as a band plays also appeared on the cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 album I Want You, and it also featured prominently in the comedy Good Times. As for Barnes himself, the fact that his career included forays into both acting and professional football suggests that there’s a great biopic about him just waiting to be made.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe ‘Finally’ Meets Artist He’s Been Following on the Show

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers has a lot of followers who keep up with his work but what’s it like when he meets someone he follows? That happened on Thursday as Wolfe visits artist Tyree Guyton. This meeting happens as a result of Wolfe picking up a piece of Guyton’s own art. Talk about artist meeting artist. In a way, Wolfe makes art come alive when picking through antiques and collectibles. What someone might think is not worth anything anymore, well, Mike finds something worthwhile. It’s the life of a picker.
An Elderly Woman Stole A Jacket That Was Part Of An Art Exhibit Right Off The Wall Of The Picasso Museum In Paris

The woman even had the jacket altered by a tailor to fit her perfectly. From the theft of the Mona Lisa in 1911 to the infamous heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990, art larceny is nothing new. But the theft that occurred at Musée Picasso in Paris on March 7, 2022, was a little different — as the culprit was an oblivious senior citizen.
