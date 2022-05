ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After years of advocating for veterans, a Southern Oklahoma state senator was surprised last week with an award from the National Guard. “It caught me off guard, it was a big surprise, I was not expecting it,” Simpson said. “And it just happened, and for the first time in a long time. I was actually lost for words. I didn’t know what to say. But it was a wonderful experience. Its always rewarding to be recognized for hard work, and I’ve put a lot of work into National Guard and veterans issues over the last 12 years.”

