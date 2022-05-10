“Prepped and Ready” class for parents and caregivers to be offered in Chillicothe

A release from Marshall Public Schools says a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. MPS states the district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but says it does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO