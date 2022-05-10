“Prepped and Ready” class for parents and caregivers to be offered in Chillicothe

Martha “Jane” Moore, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence. Jane was born the daughter of Ernest Ervin and Anna Lea (Couts) Totten, in Mound City, Missouri, on August 10, 1924. Jane attended High School at Grant City, Missouri. She married John S. Moore, in Allendale, Missouri, on October 5, 1941. During WWII, Jane worked for the Quarter Master Corps in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she helped prepare rations for our fighting troops. She worked in the home raising three children, was President of the PTA, taught Bible School and Sunday School, and volunteered at God’s Miracle Mission for many years. In later years, she helped her husband around the farm. She was a devoted prayer warrior.
Comments / 0