Chillicothe, MO

“Prepped and Ready” class for parents and caregivers to be offered in Chillicothe

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe counselors at Chillicothe Middle School and the Bright Futures Chillicothe Council are partnering with the Preferred Family Healthcare Prevention Team to offer “Prepped and Ready.”. The class is...

www.kttn.com

kmmo.com

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL PROTESTING INCIDENT UPDATE

A release from Marshall Public Schools says a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. MPS states the district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but says it does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults.
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

North Mercer Board of Education takes action on personnel

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education took action on personnel matters on May 11th. A contract recension was accepted from Cassie Moore of Humeston, Iowa for seventh through 12th-grade Communication Arts. Contracts were offered to a first-grade teacher and for seventh through 12th-grade Communication Arts. Names will be released...
HUMESTON, IA
kttn.com

Missouri public high schools awarded for FAFSA completion efforts

Eleven public high schools in Missouri are being recognized for helping students plan financially for postsecondary education. In an effort to promote completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) among high school seniors, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) launched the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge in October 2020. This year’s competition started Oct. 1 when the 2022-23 FAFSA opened and ended April 1, the Access Missouri Grant’s final deadline.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

BREAKING: HIGH SCHOOL CURRENTLY IN SECURE MODE

11:35 A.M. UPDATE: ACCORDING TO DISTRICT OFFICIALS, THE SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL AND ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE. An area high school has taken precautionary procedures. According to a Marshall Public Schools’ official, Marshall High School currently is in secure mode due to a student issue. This story will be...
MARSHALL, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Chillicothe, MO
Education
kttn.com

Skin screenings by dermatologist to be offered at Putnam County Health Department

Cleaver Dermatology will conduct skin screenings at the Putnam County Health Department in Unionville. Appointments will be scheduled for May 20th from 9 o’clock to noon. During skin screenings, a dermatologist will check the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other marks that are unusual in color, size, shape, or texture. Certain unusual marks may be signs of skin cancer.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Laredo R-7 Board of Education takes action on personnel, tentative bus routes approved

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education took personnel action after an executive session on May 9th. Kylie Littleton was offered a music position for the next school year and Charles Bowe as a full-time bus driver submitted his resignation. The senior bus driver’s pay was set at $82.00 and tentative bus routes were approved for the next school year.
LAREDO, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Legislature passes wide-ranging K-12 public education package

A wide-ranging K-12 public education package is headed to Missouri’s governor for action. The state Legislature has passed the bill that includes several reading interventions, methods to get lead out of school drinking water, and Holocaust Education initiatives, among several other items. During final work on the plan, state...
MISSOURI STATE
#Mental Health#Chillicothe Middle School
kcparent.com

Great Plains SPCA Pleas for Help from the Community

Great Plains SPCA is desperate for additional support from the community as it sees less adoptions, more animals coming through its doors and the stress of animals staying in a shelter long-term settling in. 2022 has been a year like no other in animal welfare. Without the surge of people...
MERRIAM, KS
NewsBreak
Education
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Martha “Jane” Moore

Martha “Jane” Moore, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence. Jane was born the daughter of Ernest Ervin and Anna Lea (Couts) Totten, in Mound City, Missouri, on August 10, 1924. Jane attended High School at Grant City, Missouri. She married John S. Moore, in Allendale, Missouri, on October 5, 1941. During WWII, Jane worked for the Quarter Master Corps in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she helped prepare rations for our fighting troops. She worked in the home raising three children, was President of the PTA, taught Bible School and Sunday School, and volunteered at God’s Miracle Mission for many years. In later years, she helped her husband around the farm. She was a devoted prayer warrior.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
kttn.com

Jamesport to hold Baccalaureate and graduation on Friday evening

The Jamesport Tri-County School District will hold Baccalaureate and graduation in the Robert Kimberling Gym on Friday, May 13, 2022. Baccalaureate will start at 6 p.m. Eighteen seniors will graduate at 7 o’clock. Third Grade Teacher Deb Tomlinson will speak. The Valedictorian for Tri-County is Benjamin Lewis. The Salutatorian...
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri health officials ask parents to use caution as nationwide infant formula shortages continue

As the nationwide infant formula shortage continues to affect parents and caregivers, state health officials and pediatricians urge Missourians to know the dos and don’ts of infant formula use and refrain from hoarding supply. The formula shortage, which began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain challenges, continues today and is exacerbated by the recalls that occurred in February 2022.
MISSOURI STATE

