Miami, FL

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Available for Game 5

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vincent (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Blown Out by Miami Heat in Game 5

MIAMI — If the Sixers force a Game 7 in their second-round series against the Heat, they'll revisit an arena where they just got crushed. Miami blew the Sixers out to grab a 3-2 series lead Tuesday night, taking a 120-85 game at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler followed up...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Heat reach Eastern finals, eliminate 76ers with Game 6 win

EditorsNote: update 2: adds “Philadelphia’s” in eighth graf. Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Max Strus added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Miami Heat defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 to capture the Eastern Conference semifinals in six games on Thursday. P.J. Tucker contributed 12...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) active for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Martin will suit up on Thursday night despite his questionable designation with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Sixers' team allowing a 111.5 defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 9.5 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Herro and the Heat try to clinch series against Philadelphia

LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 207.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Heat beat the 76ers 120-85 in the last meeting. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 17 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Making His Impact Known Beyond the Stat Sheet

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra often talks about a player's impact going past statistics. Cenfer Bam Adebayo’s Game 5 performance is an illustration of that. Adebayo only had 10 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was key in the Heat’s defensive presence during the 120-85 win. Adebayo was tasked with guarding superstar Joel Embiid, who was held to 17 points. The scoring champion and MVP runner-up was effectively slowed down by Adebayo.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Spoelstra, Heat Aren't Too Comfortable With Blowout Win vs. Sixers

To say the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 on Tuesday night would be understating the dominance the home team put on display. From the jump, the Heat were a team on a mission. After losing the previous two games on the road in South Philly, Miami believed that their two losses were due to uncharacteristic performances by the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Yardbarker

CBS Sports

ESPN

Heat roll past 76ers 120-85 in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

MIAMI -- — Shots fell again for the Miami Heat. They kept Joel Embiid and James Harden in check. Their coach got an in-game massage from DJ Khaled. It was that sort of night for the Heat, who — even without everyone getting shoulder rubs — are feeling pretty good about their playoff prospects again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

