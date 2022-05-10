ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Returning for Game 5

Dedmon (illness) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman...

The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks, Heat Among Teams to Monitor Should Donovan Mitchell be Traded

The Eastern Conference may be getting a whole lot tougher next season. The offseason may be months away, but the trade rumor mill is already churning and all eyes have turned toward Utah where big changes appear to be on the horizon. Both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have piqued the interest of teams around the league as potential trade candidates this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Playing in Game 6

Embiid (face) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Embiid will continue to power through his orbital fracture and torn thumb ligament that sidelined him for the first two games of the series. Since returning, he's averaged 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 35.7 minutes.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Making His Impact Known Beyond the Stat Sheet

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra often talks about a player's impact going past statistics. Cenfer Bam Adebayo’s Game 5 performance is an illustration of that. Adebayo only had 10 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was key in the Heat’s defensive presence during the 120-85 win. Adebayo was tasked with guarding superstar Joel Embiid, who was held to 17 points. The scoring champion and MVP runner-up was effectively slowed down by Adebayo.
Yardbarker

Report: Donovan Mitchell has interest in being traded to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are making changes this offseason. Travis Schlenk stated it was a mistake not to mix up the roster a year ago, and now, he’ll look to upgrade. Lucky for him, the Hawks’ ownership is willing to give him the money to assemble a championship-caliber team. Tony Ressler told the media entering the luxury tax threshold doesn’t scare him.
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Heading to locker room Thursday

Green is heading to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 6 on Thursday against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. In what appeared to be a scary injury, Green's left leg was fallen on by teammate Joel Embiid early in the first quarter. Although Green hasn't been officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest just yet, it's highly unlikely after seeing the accident that he'll be able to return.
