Michelle Williams expecting third child: ‘It’s totally joyous’

Michelle Williams Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. the Oscaor-nominated actress confirmed to Variety on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that she is expecting her third child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Baby No. 3 is on the way for Michelle Williams, the actress confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams, 41, told the entertainment news outlet, adding, “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

This will be Williams’ second child with husband Thomas Kail, 44, after the couple welcomed son Hart in 2020. The Oscar-nominated actress is also mom to 16-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008, People magazine reported.

Kail, best known for directing “Hamilton,” worked with Williams on “Fosse/Verdon,” Variety reported.

“There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act,” Williams told the outlet.

The “Venom” and “Oz the Great and Powerful” actress also said she plans to take a break from acting during her pregnancy.

“I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired,” she told People.

Michelle Williams Michelle Williams attends the Cinema Vanguard Awards ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group