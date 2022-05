The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of players trying out for training camp spots at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Among them is the son of one of their all-time greats. According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, former Florida State linebacker DeCalon Brooks will be a tryout player for the team this weekend. Brooks is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker and Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO