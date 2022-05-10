ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Speculation Growing About Tom Brady's Fox Sports Debut

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At some point in the coming years, Tom Brady will make his debut for Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst. Could that come as soon as Super Bowl LVII in 2023?. Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII and the NFC Championship...

thespun.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#Fox Sports Debut#Bucs
