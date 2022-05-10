ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans...

