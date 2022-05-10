ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia,...

MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

78-year-old man struck, seriously injured by truck in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 78-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said. The collision was reported at 9:52 a.m. at Steiner and Green streets, where the man was walking in the crosswalk when a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

‘What liberation?’: Mariupol survivors rescued from last civilian bunker describe horrors of siege

Spike, the quarrelsome dachshund, got something every meal, even as the humans trapped in the bunker under Azovstal steelworks were wasting away from hunger. By the end there was so little food and water that adults were eating one tiny meal a day. Two cups of macaroni went into 10 litres of water, and that ‘soup’ had to feed 30 people. The children ate twice. Still, they all shared their food with their pet.
MILITARY
SFGate

16-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in California shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Southern California, authorities said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the three young victims on the ground in a residential neighborhood of Corona around 1 a.m., police said in a statement.
CORONA, CA
SFGate

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
WICHITA, KS
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Hospital Works Overtime as Trauma Trains Evacuate War-Wounded

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine, doctors at a military hospital in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia have stayed on the job for days at a time as waves of casualties are rushed to them for treatment from nearby frontline areas. On Wednesday, medics at the hospital prepped...
WORLD
MilitaryTimes

Anonymous airman invents genius uniform hack

Is there anything worse in the entire world than needing stays to ensure that your shirt never comes undone and billows over your belt, making a mockery of good order and discipline?. And if one of those elastic garters should come undone from your sock and snap you in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

