Team: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
Roblox reported fewer users in the quarter than analysts had expected, and bookings dropped from a year earlier. The company, which generates revenue from purchases of its Robux virtual currency, has suffered along with the rest of the tech industry this year. Roblox shares fell about 10% in extended trading...
Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Pyxis Tankers PXS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pyxis Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Pyxis Tankers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors RIDE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lordstown Motors has an average price target of $1.38 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $1.00.
Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
Applied Therapeutics APLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Merck and Cummins look poised to keep growing earnings at healthy rates. Both stocks offer solid dividend yields and reasonable payout ratios. Yet, the shares trade at a discount compared to their respective sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same...
MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.72...
Myomo MYO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myomo beat estimated earnings by 22.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.53. Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same period last...
