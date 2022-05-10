White Sox Bullpen Continues to Implode At Worst Possible Times

The Chicago White Sox had a six-run lead in the ninth inning on Monday, but gave it all all away to the Cleveland Guardians and lost in 11 innings. It was another tough day for the bullpen, which has happened too often in a 14-14 start to the season.

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago White Sox were heavy favorites to win the American League Central at the start of the season, but they staggered out of the gate, losing eight straight games in April, and 10 of 11 and 11 of 13 through May 1.

There have been plenty of issues, but it's easy to point to the bullpen. Their 3.51 earned fun average ranks 10th out of 15 teams in the American League, and their WHIP (1.35) is second-worst only to Kansas City.

And on Monday, the issues really showed up.

The White Sox blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning, and eventually lost 12-9 in 11 innings.

“ That’s just a brutal loss , to give up six runs like that and a couple chances to win offensively,” La Russa said. “It’s a tough loss. It’s as tough as you’re going to have.”

There were lots of people to blame, even All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had five saves last week but then gave up a grand slam to Josh Naylor in the ninth inning in a game he shouldn't have even had to pitch in.

Tanner Banks, who pitched 12 2/3 scoreless innings in April, started the ninth for the White Sox, taking the mound with an 8-2 lead. He gave up a leadoff homer to Andres Gimenez, and then a single, error and a walk followed, which forced Henriks into the game. He gave up a single and a game-tying grand slam to Josh Naylor to cap a six-run inning as the Guardians staged a stunning rally to tie the game.

Both teams scored in the 10th, and then Naylor hit another home run, this time a two-out, three-run homer off of Ryan Burr in the 11th.

“Right now it stings,” Hendriks said. “Burr should’ve never been in that situation. López should’ve never been in that situation. It should’ve been something I took care of. I was one strike away and I wasn’t able to get it done, and that stings the most.”

Blowing a six-run lead in the ninth is VERY rare. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Guardians were 1-626 when trailing by six or more runs in the ninth over the last 40 seasons.

Hendriks warmed up prior to the eighth inning, but after Chicago left fielder AJ Pollock’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, La Russa went with Banks instead.

But errors by Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson and Banks' struggles forced La Russa to turn to Hendriks with two outs. Naylor hita 99 mph fastball on the first pitch into the right-field bleachers.

Was getting up and down a factor?

“Yeah, I got up in the eighth,” Hendriks said. “Yes, I got up in the ninth. Yes, I sat down and then got back up again. But that’s not an excuse to not get it done. At the end of the day you’re coming in there with a job to do, and I didn’t do my job tonight.”

La Russa concurred that Hendriks was ready.

“He got ready but he didn’t have to pitch,” he said. “You bring him in with the tying run on deck, there’s not much room for an error there. Give the hitters credit.”

Hendriks gave up runs in his first three games this season, but seemed to have settled in. In his five saves last week, he didn't even give up a hit in five straight innings. He's got nine saves already, but he's also blown two.

The White Sox have plenty of quality arms in the bullpen, and guys like Banks, Matt Foster and Kendall Graveman have been good. But there have been too many shaky moments, which is why they are just 14-14, and 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Monday's loss came after a six-game winning streak, so the White Sox are hoping it was an anomaly. This team is very good, from top to bottom, so the bullpen needs to do its part.