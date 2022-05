MARION – The Osceola County Building, Safety and Grounds committee had discussion at a recent meeting on where to move the current offices from the Courthouse. It was decided the Administration offices would go to the church property. Equalization will move to the public terminal and mail room space. IT will move to the Maintenance garage. The Drain Commissioner will move to the Emergency Management office and Parks would move to the Building Department.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO