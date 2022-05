Wiggins Pass, Doctors Pass dredge projects completed. The Wiggins Pass and Doctors Pass dredge project has been completed within budget and within the expected time frame. The project that began on Jan. 19, dredged approximately 65,000 cubic yards of sand from Wiggins Pass and 15,700 cubic yards of sand from Doctors Pass. The dredged material was then placed on the beaches within Barefoot Beach Park, Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park and Lowdermilk Park. Channel markers that were in the vicinity of the dredge were temporarily removed and then replaced when dredging was completed.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO