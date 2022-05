COLUMBUS – Police have named four suspects in the shooting death of a man during a phony drug deal on the East Side earlier this month. Raquan Thomas, 19, was lured to a scene in the 6000 Block of McNaughten Center on the night of May 4 by someone who had claimed they wanted to buy some marijuana but, once he arrived, four men tried to steal the marijuana and Thomas was fatally shot during the altercation, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus homicide unit said.

