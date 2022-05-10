ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumpke announces builder for Columbus recycling center

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rumpke Waste and Recycling has announced the hiring of a Columbus-based company to help with the construction of the company’s $50 million recycling facility .

Elford, Inc. has been named the construction company in charge of building the facility, joining architect Moody Nolan, another Columbus-based part of the project, Rumpke announced Tuesday.

In addition, Machinex TECHNOLOGIES has been hired to develop the facility’s technology.

Among Elford’s central Ohio projects are the Linden Community Center, White Castle Headquarters, and the Franklin County Forensics Center.

“After learning the project scope, we quickly connected with Rumpke’s vision and values,” said Elford Inc. President Mike Fitzpatrick. “Rumpke’s commitment to the community resonates with our mission, and we look forward to being part of a cutting-edge, technology-driven recycling facility that further promotes sustainability while supporting local neighborhoods.”

The new recycling center, to be built on Joyce Avenue, will be the fifth-largest and most technologically advanced recycling facility in North America, Rumpke said. The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nurses rally at Statehouse for better working conditions

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Nurses throughout Ohio gathered for a protest at the Statehouse Thursday to rally for better working conditions. In recent years, nurses said staff shortages and mental health challenges have pushed them to their limits and hope their message will encourage their employers to incite change. Ashley Lantto, who organized the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
