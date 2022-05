The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. That event, which is a joint show with NJPW, happens at the United Center in Chicago on June 26. There are currently 14,841 tickets out with only 282 tickets left. It initially sold out, but they added more sections with partially blocked views. There are also select platinum tickets which will likely be reduced closer to the show date. There are 2,962 tickets on the secondary market. The gate is over $1 million is the second-largest in AEW history, just behind Double or Nothing in May.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO