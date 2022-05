WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week is National Police Week when law enforcement agencies from across the country honor the fallen. On Wednesday, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger took to the floor of the House of Representatives to remember all of the officers who have been lost in Virginia in 2021 and 2022, including two officers who were shot and killed at Bridgewater College. In all, she listed 13 names.

