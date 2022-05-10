Investigators called to the stand in Ryan Duke murder trial

The last thing the family of two sisters slain in a tiny South Carolina town had heard about their killer was that he was headed to a mental hospital in 2012 to be treated for schizophrenia so he could later be tried for murder. For 10 years, they heard nothing. Then, a few months ago, friends started to call a son of one of the women with the news that they had seen Joseph Jermaine Brand around Kingstree, family attorney Lori Murray said. Darren Tisdale, a son of the other sister and mayor of the town of 3,100, then...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO