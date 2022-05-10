ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Investigators called to the stand in Ryan Duke murder trial

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state works to prove its case against the man accused...

www.fox5atlanta.com

The Independent

Confession, DNA at heart of trial in Georgia teacher's death

A Georgia man charged with murdering a popular high school teacher who vanished in 2005 went on trial Monday with prosecutors and defense attorneys clashing over whether the jury should believe the defendant's confession to investigators.Ryan Duke's trial opened more than 16 years after Tara Grinstead was last seen leaving an evening cookout in rural south Georgia. Her disappearance lingered as an unsolved mystery in Irwin County for more than a decade until Duke told Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in 2017 that he killed Grinstead after breaking into her home to steal money for drugs.“He confesses with his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Families stunned after seeing man with 2 murder charges free

The last thing the family of two sisters slain in a tiny South Carolina town had heard about their killer was that he was headed to a mental hospital in 2012 to be treated for schizophrenia so he could later be tried for murder. For 10 years, they heard nothing. Then, a few months ago, friends started to call a son of one of the women with the news that they had seen Joseph Jermaine Brand around Kingstree, family attorney Lori Murray said. Darren Tisdale, a son of the other sister and mayor of the town of 3,100, then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
TODAY.com

FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

The search grows for an alleged killer, Casey White, and the corrections officer, Vicky White, who walked him out of an Alabama jail. Authorities believe evidence points to that Deputy White, who is not related to the prisoner, could have assisted in the escape. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Sunday TODAY.May 1, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
E! News

Socialite Rebecca Grossman Will Face Murder Trial After Two Boys Died in Car Crash

Rebecca Grossman has a murder trial ahead after a 2020 car crash left two boys dead. The co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation was ordered on May 5 to stand in trial for allegedly murdering two children in a hit-and-run at a Westlake Village crosswalk near Los Angeles. Grossman is facing two felony counts of murder, two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, according to NBC Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

