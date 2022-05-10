ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Woman gets 5.5 years in state prison for Cumberland County stabbing

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
A midstate woman will spend the next five years in state prison for what police say was an unprovoked stabbing attack on a housemate in September 2021. Brandyn Mills, 47, and formerly of Lemoyne, was sentenced to 5.5 to 11 years in state prison Tuesday for the assault on Gary Baughman...

