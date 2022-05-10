LPD: Shooting on Tilden and Chihuahua, one wounded

At approximately 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 the Nueces County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5400 block of Gladys Street in Banquete, Texas for man shot. A woman called police dispatchers and said someone shot her boyfriend in the chest and head area. Schools nearby were placed on lockdown and the victim was halo flighted to an Alice, Texas hospital in serious condition. The victim in his 20’s later died at the hospital.

BANQUETE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO