ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

LPD: Shooting on Tilden and Chihuahua, one wounded

By Alex Cano
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One person is inured after a shooting in central Laredo. The...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Laredo man sentenced to prison for 2018 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder back in 2018 has been found guilty and will spend a total of 15 years behind bars. The jury came down with that verdict on Thursday for Hector Rivera Junior. It all stems from an incident that happened back in November...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police to hold 5K run this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to strap on a pair of their best running shoes and run in the name of the law. In celebration of National Police Week, the police department will be hosting its 5K run and walk on Saturday, May 14 at North Central Park.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tilden, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in Whataburger attack

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man in a Whataburger parking lot. Christopher Henderson, 37, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to the restaurant on 8th Street after someone […]
ODESSA, TX
kgns.tv

Three injured in Dallas hair salon shooting

DALLAS, TX (KGNS) - Three women are hospitalized after a gunman opens fire at a Dallas hair salon. Officials say it happened on Thursday when a man walked in, shouted out loud and started shooting. He then fled the scene in a dark-colored or maroon minivan-type vehicle. Three women were...
DALLAS, TX
kgns.tv

Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in central Laredo that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police officers responded to a shots fired call near Chihuahua and Tilden Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dark colored Lincoln and a 22-year-old woman...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lpd#Violent Crime#The King Church
kgns.tv

School bus accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a school bus in north Laredo sends one woman to the hospital. Laredo Police, UISD Police, and the Laredo Fire Department were all called out to the intersection of Shiloh and Navajo Friday morning for a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. According...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway for drive-by shooting that left one dead

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead, suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico. On May 5, at 11:56 p.m. the Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Street in rural Alton in reference to deadly conduct, according […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Man shot on Gladys Street in Banquete dies; 19 year old arrested

At approximately 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 the Nueces County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5400 block of Gladys Street in Banquete, Texas for man shot. A woman called police dispatchers and said someone shot her boyfriend in the chest and head area. Schools nearby were placed on lockdown and the victim was halo flighted to an Alice, Texas hospital in serious condition. The victim in his 20’s later died at the hospital.
BANQUETE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Convicted Weslaco murderer escapes prison bus, remains wanted

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer before crashing and escaping a transport bus while serving a life sentence for murder. On Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, is wanted after he escaped a transport […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man kills himself at Pharr gun range

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died after police say he shot himself at a gun range on Wednesday. Police responded to the Point Blank gun range in Pharr on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot by gunfire. A man was taken to the […]
PHARR, TX
kgns.tv

Man convicted for smuggling nearly 80 and pregnant minor in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 52-year-old legal permanent resident of North Carolina for alien smuggling. The jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Aurelio Barajas-Pulido guilty. During the one-day trial, the jury heard testimony that back on February 8th, Barajas-Pulido attempted to drive a tractor trailer through the I-35 checkpoint. While being questioned, agents noticed he was acting suspicious. A canine agent alerted agents to the presence of concealed humans and upon further inspection, 80 undocumented individuals were found inside the trailer, three of which were minors. One was pregnant.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A complaint to the Laredo Police Department regarding an on-duty police officer results in criminal charges. Forty-nine-year-old Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer turned himself into authorities on May 11 and was charged with official oppression. The charges stem from a complaint that was made...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy