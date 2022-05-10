ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

T’Hawk 9 sweeps Cities teams

By Ted Anderson Herald-Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 3 days ago

TWIN CITIES — Coming off a loss to Duluth Marshall last week, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team wanted to put that game behind it and concentrate on its three games during the weekend against tough Twin Cities teams.

The Thunderhawks did just that as they reeled off three consecutive victories against its urban foes, defeating Anoka, Minnetonka and Totino-Grace. What made the three games special for Grand Rapids was the fact the were all on the road.

“We were a little more locked in this weekend,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “We had a long talk Thursday and we did some exercises to try to refocus. We changed the lineup a little bit and we were locked in every pitch for all three games which was good to see because we played three games in 14 hours. We focused and concentrated and we played up to our ability instead of below it like we did Tuesday and Thursday.”

Grand Rapids showed not only its depth on the mound during the weekend, but also the depth it has throughout the roster. Kinnunen said it is a good situation to be in with all the depth.

“You have to play well if you want to stay in the lineup and if you fall asleep, then we have guys that can step in and fill in for you,” Kinnunen explained.

Kinnunen said it was a good weekend for the team with victories over two Class 5A schools and a private school.

“We like competing in that Minnetonka tournament which happens to be on Prom and the kids have to really focus because they have a lot going on that day,” the coach said.

The Thunderhawks are 6-2 on the season and were on the road against Cloquet on Tuesday. They will be at Hermantown on Wednesday, May 11, and they then will play host to Bemidji in a doubleheader on Thursday, May 12, starting at 4 p.m., and they end the week on the road at North Branch on Friday, May 13.

Following are results of the games:

Grand Rapids 8

Anoka 5

ANOKA — The Thunderhawks defeated Anoka 8-5 in action on May 6.

Myles Gunderson picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks as he pitched six innings, yielding five runs – three of which were earned – while giving up 10 hits, walking three, hitting a batter and striking out six.

Easton Sjostrand came on to pitch the final inning to earn the save. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for Grand Rapids, Andy Linder had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two more while Ben Keske was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored, three walks and a stolen base. Kyler Miller had two hits with a RBI while David Wohlers hit a double and drove in two runs.

GR 300 130 1 — 8 11 1

A 200 001 2 — 5 4 2

Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W), Easton Sjostrand (7th) (S); 2B-David Wohlers, Ben Keske.

Grand Rapids 2

Minnetonka 0

MINNETONKA — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team blanked Minnetonka 2-0 in play Saturday morning.

Sophomore left hander Easton Sjostrand was in complete control on the mound for the Thunderhawks in picking up the victory. In his seven innings of work, he allowed no runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four.

It was the second straight shutout pitched by Sjostrand.

The game-winning run was scored in the third inning when Ben Keske singled with two outs, stole second base and then came around to score on a RBI single off the bat of Myles Gunderson.

David Wohlers had a hit, walked once and hit a sacrifice fly for a RBI for the Thunderhawks while Keske had a hit, scored a run and stole two bases. Gunderson added a RBI single.

GR 001 001 0 — 2 6 2

M 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W).

Grand Rapids 6

Totino-Grace 4

TWIN CITIES — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team downed Totino-Grace 6-4 action on May 7.

Freshman Klous Jones picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks. He pithed four innings and gave up two runs, neither of which was earned, while allowing just one hit. He struck out four and walked two. Kyle Henke pitched a scoreless fifth inning for his first action of the season recovering from a hockey injury. Kyler Miller gave up two runs in the sixth inning and Ren Morque came on to pitch the seventh inning to record the save.

Jones also led Grand Rapids at the plate as he hit a triple and a double with both hitting the wall and just missed narrowly getting out of the park. Henke had a hit, scored a run, stole a base and drove in one while Ben Keske scored two runs. Nolan Svados had a hit, stole a base and scored twice.

GR 012 300 0 — 6 5 1

TG 000 202 0 — 4 3 3

Grand Rapids: Klous Jones (W), Kyle Henke (5th), Kyler Miller (6th), Ren Morque (7th) (S); 2B-Klous Jones; 3B-Klous Jones.

