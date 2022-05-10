Hibbing tops Titans baseball team, 7-4

NASHWAUK — Winning hasn’t come easy for the Hibbing High School baseball team.

The Bluejackets started the season with an 0-5 mark, losing those games by four, 10, two, three and nine runs.

It was time to put a complete game together, and Hibbing did that, scoring four times in the third inning, then holding on for a 7-4 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Saturday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin Baseball Field.

The Bluejackets had to work their way out of a second and third and one-out jam in the bottom of the seventh, but they got the job done.

“It’s the old adage that there’s no clock in baseball,” Wetzel said. “You know, as you get deeper into the game, that there’s only so many outs left and a lot can happen. We had our game plan mapped out a little bit.”

Part of that plan was to have Beau Frider pitch deep into the game. He did, tossing six innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out four and walked one.

Frider came out after allowing two hits in the seventh, giving way to Luke Nelson. He would get one out while allowing three hits, but Wetzel went to a dependable closer in Logan Gietzen.

Gietzen shut the door on the Titans with two strikeouts.

“Beau did a great job getting deep into the game for us,” Wetzel said. “We had a young arm in Luke in his first experience on the mound. He threw the ball well, but he had some tough breaks out there in terms of a ball literally jumping over our first baseman’s head.

“We knew we had Logan for a short amount of time, and he did a good job coming in and tamping things down when it got dicey at the end of the game.”

Frider was able to pitch deep into the game because he was staked to a 6-1 lead after four innings.

The Bluejackets to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin starting pitcher Ethan Ambuehl for four runs in the third.

Keeghan started the inning with a base hit, then a bunt by Aiden Smerud was misplayed, putting runners on first and second. Frider laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first base, loading the bases.

“It was the inability to get an out,” Titan coach Ben Sletten said. “I thought our pitcher was throwing well, even in that inning. If you want to be able to compete in games, you have to make sure you’re executing those plays.

“We’re going to work on those. We want to make sure we’re executing those plays. We’ve been working on it, and now it’s time to execute it when it’s in live play. Our boys can do it. They’re a good group of boys. It seems when anything goes wrong, it snowballs on you.”

It snowballed as Josh Kivela singled home a run, then Dane Mammenga hit an RBI groundout. Evan Radovich followed with an RBI groundout, then Kivela scored on an error and it was 4-0.

“Offensively, we’ve struggled to start the year,” Wetzel said. “We started to see glimpses of that in our last game against Rock Ridge. We struck the ball well. We wanted to get base runners on and make them make plays.

“Our guys executed the bunt well. What we did today is we followed up base runners with clutch hitting. We saw that in the middle innings. In the fourth and fifth, we were able to tack runs on. That gives you the comfort at the end of the game and some flexibility within the game.”

The Titans scored once in the third as Eathan Newman hit an RBI single, but Hibbing responded with a two-run fourth to extend the lead to five, 6-1.

Fink singled and stole second. Smerud followed with a run-scoring single. He took second on a Frider base hit. Kivela had a run-scoring single to end the threat.

The Bluejackets would add an insurance run in the fifth as Mammenga singled and was bunted to second. Gietzen singled to right field, and when the ball was misplayed for an error, Mammenga trotted home to make it 7-1.

Those last three runs would make the difference in the game.

“It’s a whole different feel going into that last inning if it isn’t a six-run lead,” Wetzel said. “It gave us some wiggle room. It’s a world of difference in terms of just taking some pressure off of the kids.”

Especially when the Titans got back-to-back hits by Cole Donahue and Derek Gibeau, ending Frider’s time on the mound.

Nelson came in and got a fly out, but Gaige Waldvogel singled to load the bases.

A wild pitch scored Donahue, then Parantala hit a grounder to first that took a bad hop, scoring two runs and making it 7-4.

A single by Mathias Neumeyer put those runners on first and second, bringing in Gietzen, who got the two strikeouts to earn the save.

The rally may have come up short, but Sletten saw some progress with his team during the inning.

“You never want to put yourself in a hole, but we had to have that mentality that this game wasn’t over yet, and we had to battle back,” Sletten said. “We had to use our bats to do that.

“Coach (Mike) Vekich took the boys in and said, ‘Hey, we need to make sure we’re having quality at bats. We need to make sure we’re doing the right things.’ They started swinging the bats better, and finally in the last inning, we strung some hits together.”

Sletten needs to see that from the first inning on.

“You don’t want to wait until the last inning to do that, but having that mental approach moving forward, these guys will have better at bats,” Sletten said. “You have to keep that focus. These boys can do it.”

Kivela, Gietzn and Fink all had two hits for Hibbing.

Newman and Parantala had two hits for the Titans.

HHS 004 210 0 — 7 9 3

GNK 001 000 3 — 4 10 3

Hibbing: Beau Frider (W), Luke Nelson (7th), Logan Gietzen (S) (7th) and Evan Radovich; Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: Ethan Ambuehl (L), Derek Gibeau (4th), Matthew Hannah (7th) and Cole Donahue.