Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Simsboro, or 8 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edmondson, Anthonyville, Pinckney, Simsboro, New Home, Chatfield, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Greasy Corner, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat, North Hughes and Lucerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0