Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement. Target Area: St. Louis EXPECT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Lakes and rivers will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake and the Rainy River. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring and rises are expected to continue. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues on area lakes, rivers, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1232 PM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Heavy rain over much of the Rainy Lake Basin on May 12th and 13th have resulted in additional strong rises on area water bodies. - Levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise 7 to 9 inches. Rainy Lake is expected to rise 11 to 13 inches between May 13th and May 20th. - Areas affected include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake and Lake Vermilion. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
