Severe Weather Statement issued for Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crittenden; St. Francis The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas West central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jennette, or 10 miles north of Hughes, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Memphis, Marion, Edmondson, Anthonyville, Jennette, Simsboro, Crittenden, Proctor, Kate, Browns, Jonquil, Julius, Cunningham Corner, Tarsus, Cicalla, Patoka, Heth, Neuhardt, Democrat and Shearerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
