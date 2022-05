SAN ANTONIO - The next generation of science students is getting a first-hand look at some of the cutting edge technology at Port San Antonio today. "At the beginning I really didn't like math and science. It was like too strict. then I really liked how everything kind of made sense," says Isar Vargas, a senior at Idea Carver Charter. "I don't really know what I'm going to do with my future just yet. I want to see if I can get some experience and see if this thing is for me."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO