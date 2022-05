LAS VEGAS – Touchstone Living today announced its newest community, Independence, providing first-time homebuyers an affordable and attainable path to homeownership. Located on a former golf course, the 162-acre site will include 1,600 new townhomes offering two to four bedrooms and starting in the $200’s – far below the current median price of a home and among the most affordable in Southern Nevada. Independence was chosen as the name of the community to signify a buyer’s freedom from renting.

