GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is here and across the Triad, scholars of all ages are turning their tassels and tossing their caps. Here in Greensboro, there's an extraordinary story at the two largest universities in our city. A mother who attended the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) and her daughter were over at North Carolina A&T (NCAT), both are graduating this month, and we caught up with both to talk to them about this special accomplishment.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO